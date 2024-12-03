Pursuing Justice: Arrest in Hit-and-Run Case of Indian Student

A 41-year-old woman has been taken into custody following the hit-and-run death of Priyanshu Agwal, an Indian student, in Connecticut last year. The incident occurred last October when Agwal, an international student at the University of New Haven, was fatally struck while riding an electric scooter.

Authorities have charged Jill Augelli with evading responsibility resulting in death after evidence linked her to the crime scene. Priyanshu Agwal was a promising student just months from completing his graduate studies. His sudden demise has left his family and community grieving.

The efforts of the New Haven Police Department, including forensic and GPS data analysis, led to Augelli's arrest. Agwal's death underscored the importance of safe driving, as emphasized by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. Despite his tragic end, Agwal's heart donation has saved another life, continuing his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)