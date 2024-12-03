Left Menu

Crisis in Sudan: Zamzam Camp Under Siege

The Zamzam displacement camp in Sudan, housing over half a million, has been shell-ed, worsening the humanitarian crisis. The RSF and army-aligned Joint Forces exchanged accusations, amidst rising panic and displacement. MSF calls the situation 'beyond chaotic' with multitudes fleeing the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:51 IST
Crisis in Sudan: Zamzam Camp Under Siege

The crisis in the Zamzam displacement camp, located in Sudan's Darfur region, escalated when it was hit by shelling from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to reports from volunteers and the medical aid agency MSF. The RSF, however, denied targeting the camp and instead accused the army-aligned Joint Forces of using it as a base.

The ongoing conflict has already forced more than 10 million people from their homes, leading to a dire humanitarian situation. The recent assault, confirmed by local resistance groups, resulted in at least six fatalities and over a dozen injuries. The situation remains dire, with no shelling reported on Tuesday, but sporadic violence continues.

As panic grips the camp, many residents are forced to flee to nearby areas, placing a further strain on the scant resources available. The surrounding regions are witnessing heightened tensions and food scarcity, with humanitarian organizations struggling to deliver aid amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024