Crisis in Sudan: Zamzam Camp Under Siege

The crisis in the Zamzam displacement camp, located in Sudan's Darfur region, escalated when it was hit by shelling from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to reports from volunteers and the medical aid agency MSF. The RSF, however, denied targeting the camp and instead accused the army-aligned Joint Forces of using it as a base.

The ongoing conflict has already forced more than 10 million people from their homes, leading to a dire humanitarian situation. The recent assault, confirmed by local resistance groups, resulted in at least six fatalities and over a dozen injuries. The situation remains dire, with no shelling reported on Tuesday, but sporadic violence continues.

As panic grips the camp, many residents are forced to flee to nearby areas, placing a further strain on the scant resources available. The surrounding regions are witnessing heightened tensions and food scarcity, with humanitarian organizations struggling to deliver aid amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)