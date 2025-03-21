Sudan's Power Struggle: Army Advances, RSF Resists
The Sudanese army seized control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant advance in their conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This clash, brewing since the toppling of Omar al-Bashir, has intensified, with accusations of war crimes and international sanctions against both military leaders.
In a major development in Sudan's ongoing conflict, the army has captured the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, a decisive move against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This long-standing clash has roots in the overthrow of former President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.
The Sudanese Armed Forces, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, regained crucial positions across the nation despite early setbacks. Reports indicate substantial international support, including Iranian drones and backing from Egypt, bolstering the army's position in key regions.
The RSF, under General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, remains a formidable opponent. Despite international scrutiny and sanctions for alleged genocidal acts, Hemedti's forces continue to leverage Darfur's complex socio-political landscape, supported by Gulf allies.
