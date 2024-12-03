Alleged Assault in Sikkim Under Investigation

A 40-year-old man has been taken into custody in Sikkim's Namchi District following allegations of sexual assault on a minor, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.

The authorities have charged the suspect under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the complaint filed by the 11-year-old victim, she was lured to the man's room under the guise of receiving sweets.

Once there, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and attempted to solicit sexual favors, offering money in return. A thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)