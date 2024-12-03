Left Menu

Alleged Assault in Sikkim Under Investigation

A 40-year-old man in Sikkim's Namchi District has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act. The girl reported that the suspect lured her with sweets and solicited sexual favors in exchange for money. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man has been taken into custody in Sikkim's Namchi District following allegations of sexual assault on a minor, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.

The authorities have charged the suspect under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the complaint filed by the 11-year-old victim, she was lured to the man's room under the guise of receiving sweets.

Once there, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and attempted to solicit sexual favors, offering money in return. A thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

