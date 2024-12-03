Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant Neutralized in Dachigam Clash
A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist involved in a deadly attack near a tunnel site in Jammu and Kashmir was killed in a security operation in Dachigam. Intelligence led to a firefight resulting in Junaid Ahmed Bhat's death. Bhat, a high-profile target, had participated in various terror activities.
A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, linked to an attack near a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir, has been killed in a confrontation with security personnel in the Dachigam forest, authorities confirmed.
Acting on specific intelligence, security forces executed a cordon-and-search operation in Dachigam's upper regions on Monday night. This operation escalated into a firefight when militants opened fire, which led to the death of a terrorist on Tuesday morning. The personnel identified the deceased as Junaid Ahmed Bhat.
Classified as a Category 'A' terrorist, Bhat was implicated in the October 20 attack that resulted in the deaths of a local doctor and six laborers in Gagangir. His demise marks a significant victory for security forces, as noted by the Kashmir police chief, V K Birdi, while ongoing operations continue in the challenging terrain of Dachigam.
