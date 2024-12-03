Farmers' Clash with Uttar Pradesh Government: A Call for Justice

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has issued a strong condemnation against the Uttar Pradesh government following the arrest of hundreds of farmers, including women, at the Dalit Prerana Sthal on the Noida-Delhi Highway.

According to an official statement from the SKM, police arrested numerous farmers and forcibly evicted them from the protest site, in what they are describing as a blatant violation of constitutional rights to peaceful assembly. The SKM called upon the judiciary for intervention to protect these rights.

The organization also accused the local authorities of reneging on a prior agreement that allowed additional time for dialogue between the state's chief secretary and farmer leadership. The SKM highlights historical grievances, including violence in past protests, and accuses the government of failing to fairly compensate farmers under the LARR Act 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)