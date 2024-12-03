South Korea Declares Martial Law Amid Political Turmoil
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in an unexpected TV address, targeting domestic political opponents. This unprecedented move since 1980 aims to eradicate anti-state forces and safeguard constitutional order. Concerns rise over potential impacts on democracy and economic stability.
In a stunning late-night television announcement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, targeting domestic political opposition. The proclamation, intended to eradicate 'shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces', has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.
Yonhap news agency reported that parliamentary activities and political parties are now subject to restriction, with the media under martial control. Despite not citing a threat from North Korea, Yoon's actions are the first instance of martial law in South Korea since 1980, raising significant concerns over democratic values.
The economic repercussions were immediate, with the Korean won experiencing sharp declines against the U.S. dollar. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok hurriedly organized discussions among key economic officials. Meanwhile, Yoon's predecessor Moon Jae-in decried the situation as a crisis for democracy, urging citizens and the National Assembly to counteract the perceived erosion of democratic norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
