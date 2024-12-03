Left Menu

Tragic Demise of RPF Officer: Mystery in Dausa

A Railway Protection Force officer in Haryana's Ambala, identified as Jagdish Meena, was found dead by hanging from a tree on his own property in Dausa, Rajasthan. The police have launched an investigation, though no suicide note was located. Meena had been absent from duty for four days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:41 IST
Tragic Demise of RPF Officer: Mystery in Dausa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Railway Protection Force officer, stationed in Ambala, Haryana, was discovered dead in Dausa, Rajasthan. The officer, identified as Jagdish Meena, reportedly hung himself from a tree on his land, according to official statements.

Police reports reveal that Meena was missing from his post for four days prior to the tragic event. Despite extensive searches at the scene, authorities confirmed that no suicide note was found.

The police handed over Meena's body to his family following a post-mortem examination, and an FIR has been registered as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024