Tragic Demise of RPF Officer: Mystery in Dausa
A Railway Protection Force officer in Haryana's Ambala, identified as Jagdish Meena, was found dead by hanging from a tree on his own property in Dausa, Rajasthan. The police have launched an investigation, though no suicide note was located. Meena had been absent from duty for four days.
A Railway Protection Force officer, stationed in Ambala, Haryana, was discovered dead in Dausa, Rajasthan. The officer, identified as Jagdish Meena, reportedly hung himself from a tree on his land, according to official statements.
Police reports reveal that Meena was missing from his post for four days prior to the tragic event. Despite extensive searches at the scene, authorities confirmed that no suicide note was found.
The police handed over Meena's body to his family following a post-mortem examination, and an FIR has been registered as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his death.
