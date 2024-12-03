Tragic Demise of RPF Officer: Mystery in Dausa

A Railway Protection Force officer, stationed in Ambala, Haryana, was discovered dead in Dausa, Rajasthan. The officer, identified as Jagdish Meena, reportedly hung himself from a tree on his land, according to official statements.

Police reports reveal that Meena was missing from his post for four days prior to the tragic event. Despite extensive searches at the scene, authorities confirmed that no suicide note was found.

The police handed over Meena's body to his family following a post-mortem examination, and an FIR has been registered as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his death.

