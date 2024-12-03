Cyber Crime Syndicate Busted: Arrest Made in Stock Market Fraud

Delhi Police have dismantled a cyber crime syndicate that duped people by promising inflated stock market returns, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Identifying themselves as 'Rudra Traders,' the group used fake identities to launder money through illegitimate accounts. The syndicate's activities linked to 33 cases across India, led to the arrest of Rahul Kumar Srivastava, who leveraged his knowledge of Aadhaar processes for fraudulent purposes.

After a victim was defrauded of Rs 30.50 lakh, authorities uncovered the fraudulent operations. Investigations pinpointed substantial funds funneled through shady bank transactions, prompting police to freeze multiple accounts. Srivastava, who assumed false identities, was apprehended in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)