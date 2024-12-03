Putin and Erdogan Discuss Escalating Syrian Crisis

In a crucial phone call on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addressed the escalating tensions in Syria, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Putin highlighted the urgent necessity of ending aggressive actions against the Syrian state and suggested utilizing Turkey's influence to achieve this goal.

Both leaders agreed on the significance of maintaining strong collaboration with Iran to mitigate the crisis and pledged to remain in contact for further crisis de-escalation efforts.

