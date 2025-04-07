Left Menu

Job Crisis Intensifies: West Bengal's Education Sector Turmoil

In West Bengal, hundreds gather in chaos at the Netaji Indoor Stadium for a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee after losing jobs due to a Supreme Court order. The court upheld the termination of over 25,000 positions, citing flaws in the recruitment process for government schools.

Updated: 07-04-2025 12:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic unfolding of events, hundreds of former employees of West Bengal government-run and aided schools assembled at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday. They awaited a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after losing their jobs.

The situation escalated into chaos as additional people without entry passes showed up, eager to join the program. Police had to work rigorously to manage the anxious crowd attempting to access the indoor stadium.

This unrest follows a Supreme Court decision upholding a Calcutta High Court ruling, which nullified the employment of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff. The entire recruitment process was deemed flawed and thus invalidated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

