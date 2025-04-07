Left Menu

Balochistan's Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Spotlight Human Rights Violations

The Baloch National Movement's Paank division condemns enforced disappearances in Balochistan, citing the cases of Kamar Baloch and Abdullah. Accusing Pakistani forces, Paank highlights a pattern of human rights violations and calls for accountability, urging immediate action against such practices to uphold justice and restore faith in the region.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch National Movement's human rights department, Paank, has issued a strong condemnation regarding the enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals, Kamar Baloch and Abdullah, emphasizing the dire human rights situation in Balochistan. Paank has alleged that Pakistani forces are responsible for the forcible disappearance of these individuals in early March.

Attributing these incidents to a systematic pattern of human rights abuses, Paank has called for the urgent release of both Kamar Baloch and Abdullah, advocating for an end to enforced disappearances. They are urging the Pakistani authorities to hold perpetrators accountable, ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

In a social media statement, Paank expressed solidarity with the Baloch people, demanding justice and fundamental rights. Numerous challenges persist in the region, including state repression and extrajudicial actions, exacerbated by nationalism-linked conflicts and a culture of impunity, which have left families in torment and international communities urging for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

