Manipur Women Rally Against NIA Cases

Women in Manipur's Kakching district protested against the NIA's cases on Arambai Tenggol leader Korou Nganba Khuman, emphasizing his role in safeguarding communities during ethnic violence. The NIA, tasked with investigating attacks on security forces, faces local opposition amid rising ethnic tensions and past violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of women gathered in Manipur's Kakching district on Tuesday, voicing strong opposition to the NIA's actions against Arambai Tenggol leader Korou Nganba Khuman. They demand that the cases filed against Khuman be dropped, citing his role in protecting their communities during violent ethnic clashes.

Protests erupted in areas including Wangoo, Tangjeng, Pangaltabi, and Chairel, where demonstrators carried placards opposing the NIA's filing of charges. The cases in question involve serious incidents such as the looting of arms, an attack on a security post, and an IED explosion.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Radicalisation Division has ordered the NIA to conduct further investigations. Protesters argue that Khuman and local volunteers defended their villages when official forces were unable to protect them from continued militant attacks. They pledge to escalate their demonstrations if arrests proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

