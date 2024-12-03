Left Menu

Struggles Amidst Conflict: The Untold Challenges of Lebanon's Disabled Population

Displaced people with disabilities in Lebanon face intensified challenges amid ongoing conflict. Activists criticize the lack of state support and advocate for inclusive responses. Community-based efforts have emerged to address these needs, emphasizing accessibility and systemic integration in society to support the disabled population effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:02 IST
Struggles Amidst Conflict: The Untold Challenges of Lebanon's Disabled Population

Displaced individuals with disabilities in Lebanon are experiencing unprecedented obstacles amidst the ongoing conflict. Advocacy groups criticize the government's lack of inclusive planning and call for immediate action to address the unique needs of this vulnerable population.

Ali Hussaini, a father in Beirut, struggles to provide assistance to his two partially deaf daughters amid intensified bombings. The financial strain has exacerbated his difficulties, making it impossible to afford necessary hearing aids without government support.

Lebanon's disability community faces systemic issues, from the lack of accessibility to exclusion in emergency responses. Recent initiatives by community groups and aid organizations aim to improve conditions, but tangible government support remains crucial for sustainable change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024