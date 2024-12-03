Struggles Amidst Conflict: The Untold Challenges of Lebanon's Disabled Population
Displaced people with disabilities in Lebanon face intensified challenges amid ongoing conflict. Activists criticize the lack of state support and advocate for inclusive responses. Community-based efforts have emerged to address these needs, emphasizing accessibility and systemic integration in society to support the disabled population effectively.
Displaced individuals with disabilities in Lebanon are experiencing unprecedented obstacles amidst the ongoing conflict. Advocacy groups criticize the government's lack of inclusive planning and call for immediate action to address the unique needs of this vulnerable population.
Ali Hussaini, a father in Beirut, struggles to provide assistance to his two partially deaf daughters amid intensified bombings. The financial strain has exacerbated his difficulties, making it impossible to afford necessary hearing aids without government support.
Lebanon's disability community faces systemic issues, from the lack of accessibility to exclusion in emergency responses. Recent initiatives by community groups and aid organizations aim to improve conditions, but tangible government support remains crucial for sustainable change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
