Ladakh Leaders Demand Statehood and Cultural Safeguards

The aspirations of Ladakh's populace found a voice when the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance met with Union Minister Nityanand Rai. The dialogue centered around demands for statehood, constitutional safeguards through the Sixth Schedule, and the establishment of an exclusive public service commission for Ladakh.

In a significant move, officials agreed that 95% of gazetted officer positions will be reserved for locals. Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa expressed this as a victory for the people, underscoring that longstanding prayers for such recognition have been acknowledged by the central government.

Continued negotiations are slated for January 15, with activists previously led by Sonam Wangchuk having protested in Delhi to amplify these demands. The region, split from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, remains a focal point for discussions on autonomy and cultural preservation.

