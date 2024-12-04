Trump's 51st State Joke: Diplomacy in Jest

During a dinner meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President-elect Donald Trump made headlines by jokingly suggesting that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. The light-hearted comment came amidst discussions over threatened tariffs on Canadian imports, which Trudeau argued could harm Canada's economy.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc clarified that Trump's remarks were not serious, describing the meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort as a cordial and social event. The banter underscores the diplomatic tensions surrounding trade and immigration between the neighboring countries.

The dinner conversation also touched on trade deficits and border security, further fueling discussions on the economic ties shared by the US and Canada. Despite Trudeau's attempt to persuade Trump against imposing tariffs, the US president-elect remains firm on addressing trade imbalances and border issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)