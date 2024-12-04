US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

A prominent US lawmaker, Brad Sherman, emphasized the critical responsibility of Bangladesh's interim government to protect the minority Hindu population following the toppling of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

During a weekend rally at the White House, Bangladeshi Hindus urged for the release of Chinmaya Das and heightened protection for Hindus facing growing threats.

Sherman, referencing demands from both international and local organizations for a probe into human rights violations, insisted that the government must curb violence against Hindus. Concurrently, Utsav Chakrabarti of HinduACTion urged the US administration to intervene against escalating Islamist violence.

