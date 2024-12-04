Left Menu

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

A prominent US congressman has called on Bangladesh's interim government to safeguard the Hindu minority following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A rally at the White House demanded the release of Chinmaya Das and protection for the Hindu community amid escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:36 IST
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A prominent US lawmaker, Brad Sherman, emphasized the critical responsibility of Bangladesh's interim government to protect the minority Hindu population following the toppling of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

During a weekend rally at the White House, Bangladeshi Hindus urged for the release of Chinmaya Das and heightened protection for Hindus facing growing threats.

Sherman, referencing demands from both international and local organizations for a probe into human rights violations, insisted that the government must curb violence against Hindus. Concurrently, Utsav Chakrabarti of HinduACTion urged the US administration to intervene against escalating Islamist violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024