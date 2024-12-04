In a fervent appeal on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocated for substantial reinforcements in Ukraine's eastern front, where Russian forces have extended their territorial gains. His call coincided with Russia's declaration of capturing two front-line villages.

During his nightly address, Zelenskiy stressed the critical role of Western allies, particularly in delivering essential weaponry promptly. "Significant reinforcement is required in Donetsk," he stated, highlighting the need for enhanced firepower and technology.

The announcement follows the U.S.'s latest military aid package, pegged at $725 million, provoking apprehension under the upcoming Trump administration. Meanwhile, Russian forces maintain momentum with swift advances in the region.

