Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for significant reinforcements in eastern Ukraine's front lines, urging Western allies for timely weapon supplies. Amid Russian advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, Zelenskiy emphasizes boosting Ukraine's long-range capabilities to counteract the offensive, as the U.S. announces a $725 million military aid package.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:39 IST
In a fervent appeal on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocated for substantial reinforcements in Ukraine's eastern front, where Russian forces have extended their territorial gains. His call coincided with Russia's declaration of capturing two front-line villages.

During his nightly address, Zelenskiy stressed the critical role of Western allies, particularly in delivering essential weaponry promptly. "Significant reinforcement is required in Donetsk," he stated, highlighting the need for enhanced firepower and technology.

The announcement follows the U.S.'s latest military aid package, pegged at $725 million, provoking apprehension under the upcoming Trump administration. Meanwhile, Russian forces maintain momentum with swift advances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

