Updated Strategy for Catalyst Fund on High-Impact Research in Priority Areas

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins has announced an updated strategy for the Catalyst Fund, emphasizing high-impact research and international collaboration in priority areas critical to New Zealand's future.

“We are taking a more strategic approach to science funding, ensuring that publicly funded research delivers tangible benefits for New Zealand,” Ms. Collins stated. “The Catalyst Fund will now focus on areas where we can achieve the greatest economic and societal impact through global partnerships.”

New Focus on Strategic Research Areas

The updated Catalyst Fund plan prioritizes six key areas of science and technology:

Quantum Technology: Harnessing quantum computing and communication for technological breakthroughs.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Advancing AI research to support innovation in healthcare, agriculture, and smart industries.

Biotechnology: Driving advancements in health, agriculture, and environmental restoration.

Health: Addressing pressing challenges in medical research and healthcare delivery.

Space Technology: Expanding New Zealand’s role in the global space economy.

Antarctic Research: Enhancing understanding of climate change, ecosystems, and polar science.

International Collaboration for Greater Impact

The Catalyst Fund will continue to foster global partnerships, with a sharper focus on connecting New Zealand researchers with international expertise to fast-track innovation and increase the quality and impact of research. Proposals must now demonstrate:

Alignment with National Priorities: Research must address areas of strategic importance to New Zealand.

Potential for Commercialisation: Projects should create pathways to bring innovative technologies to market.

Contribution to Global Challenges: Initiatives should align with New Zealand's commitment to addressing worldwide science and sustainability challenges.

Building Robust Research Ecosystems

To ensure long-term impact, the fund will also support the development of domestic research ecosystems in priority fields. This includes fostering talent pipelines, enhancing research infrastructure, and encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration.

Expanding Commercial Pathways and Job Creation

The government aims to leverage the Catalyst Fund to not only advance scientific discovery but also boost economic growth. By investing in scalable, high-tech research, the initiative is expected to generate new industries, create high-value jobs, and enhance New Zealand’s competitiveness in the global innovation landscape.

Supporting Emerging Fields and Societal Benefits

Ms. Collins highlighted the potential of emerging fields such as AI and biotechnology to revolutionize industries and improve quality of life. “Quantum and AI technologies, for example, hold transformative potential in healthcare, energy efficiency, and advanced manufacturing, while space technology opens new frontiers for innovation,” she said.

Enhancing the Role of Antarctic Research

The Catalyst Fund will also expand its support for Antarctic research, which plays a crucial role in understanding global climate systems and preserving ecosystems critical to biodiversity and sustainability.

A Vision for New Zealand's Future

Ms. Collins emphasized that the updated Catalyst Fund aligns with the government’s broader vision of creating a more innovative, sustainable, and prosperous New Zealand. “By strategically investing in science with a purpose, we are ensuring New Zealand is not only a contributor to global innovation but also a leader in solving the challenges of the future,” she concluded.

The revised Catalyst Fund plan will take effect in 2025, marking a new chapter in New Zealand's commitment to impactful, globally relevant science and innovation.