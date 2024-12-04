Left Menu

Norway's Wealth Fund Divests from Bezeq Over Ethical Concerns

Norway's sovereign wealth fund divested from Bezeq due to its role in providing telecom services to illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The decision was based on a revised ethical standard by the Council on Ethics, highlighting Bezeq's contribution to the violation of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:17 IST
Norway's Wealth Fund Divests from Bezeq Over Ethical Concerns

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, has announced the sale of its shares in Israel's Bezeq Telecom. The decision aligns with a new ethical guideline set by the Council on Ethics, which advises against investing in companies that support operations in occupied Palestinian territories.

Bezeq, Israel's leading telecom provider, plays a key role in maintaining Israeli settlements in the West Bank by offering telecom services. The Council on Ethics claims that this assistance contributes to breaches of international law, despite Bezeq's provision of services to Palestinian areas.

The council's recommendations influence Norway's central bank board's investment decisions. The bank has followed the advice of its ethics watchdog by divesting from Bezeq, citing ethical concerns over the company's operations in the occupied territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024