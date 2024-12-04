Pacific Power Struggle: Nauru Caught Between China and Australia

The Pacific island nation of Nauru is currently in discussions with Australia regarding a potential migration and economic agreement, according to a Nauru official's statement on Wednesday. Nauru is also evaluating offers from China, indicating its strategic position in the Pacific region.

In January, Nauru shifted its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China, a move hailed by Beijing amid a regional power struggle in the Pacific Islands. This has heightened Australia's concerns about China's expanding influence, especially following China's intercontinental ballistic missile test in September. Australia aims to prevent China from establishing a security foothold.

The government of Nauru is in talks with Australia, with President David Adeang leading discussions. Meanwhile, Nauru's parliament speaker met with China's top political adviser in Beijing. Nauru's economic reliance on Australia continues, as seen in the country's significant revenue from Australia's Regional Processing Centre for asylum seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)