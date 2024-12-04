Tragic Triple Homicide in Delhi's Neb Sarai Sparks Outrage
A middle-aged couple and their daughter were found stabbed to death in their Delhi home. The discovery was made by their son, who alerted authorities. Police suspect a financial dispute as the motive. Local legislator Prakash Jarwal condemned the rising violence, highlighting the tragic impact on the victims' family.
A horrifying triple homicide has rocked Delhi's Neb Sarai area as a middle-aged couple and their daughter were found stabbed to death in their home on Wednesday, according to police reports.
The grim discovery was made by the couple's son, Arjun, who returned from a morning walk to find the bodies. The police were alerted by neighbors shortly after.
Authorities have indicated that there's no sign of theft, suggesting a financial dispute may be behind the crimes. AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal visited the scene, expressing deep concern over rising violence in the city.
