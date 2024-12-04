Left Menu

Tragic Triple Homicide in Delhi's Neb Sarai Sparks Outrage

A middle-aged couple and their daughter were found stabbed to death in their Delhi home. The discovery was made by their son, who alerted authorities. Police suspect a financial dispute as the motive. Local legislator Prakash Jarwal condemned the rising violence, highlighting the tragic impact on the victims' family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:54 IST
Tragic Triple Homicide in Delhi's Neb Sarai Sparks Outrage
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying triple homicide has rocked Delhi's Neb Sarai area as a middle-aged couple and their daughter were found stabbed to death in their home on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The grim discovery was made by the couple's son, Arjun, who returned from a morning walk to find the bodies. The police were alerted by neighbors shortly after.

Authorities have indicated that there's no sign of theft, suggesting a financial dispute may be behind the crimes. AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal visited the scene, expressing deep concern over rising violence in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024