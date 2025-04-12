Left Menu

Spree of Stabbings: Teen Duo Nabbed in Delhi Heist Drama

Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old and a minor for their involvement in a series of three brutal robberies and stabbings in the Adarsh Nagar area. The accused, with a history of theft and weapon offenses, confessed to the crimes after a significant police operation. Evidence, including a stolen scooty, was recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:28 IST
Spree of Stabbings: Teen Duo Nabbed in Delhi Heist Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor for executing a series of violent robberies in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The duo allegedly stabbed three individuals in separate incidents during their crime spree.

The primary suspect, identified as Suraj, and his minor accomplice, faced charges under theft and the Arms Act for similar felonies. Police sources confirmed that insights from local intelligence and victim testimonies played a crucial role in solving these cases.

The attacks on April 10 underscored the callousness of the accused, necessitating a thorough investigation. Law enforcement officials recovered the weapon used, alongside a scooty linked to a case filed at Shalimar Bagh Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025