Spree of Stabbings: Teen Duo Nabbed in Delhi Heist Drama

In a swift operation, Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor for executing a series of violent robberies in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The duo allegedly stabbed three individuals in separate incidents during their crime spree.

The primary suspect, identified as Suraj, and his minor accomplice, faced charges under theft and the Arms Act for similar felonies. Police sources confirmed that insights from local intelligence and victim testimonies played a crucial role in solving these cases.

The attacks on April 10 underscored the callousness of the accused, necessitating a thorough investigation. Law enforcement officials recovered the weapon used, alongside a scooty linked to a case filed at Shalimar Bagh Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)