Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Entering Sambhal
Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was stopped at the Ghazipur border while attempting to visit Sambhal. Prohibitory orders and extended curbs prevented his entry, provoking criticism on constitutional rights. The situation in Sambhal intensified after violence broke out over a mosque survey.
- Country:
- India
The tension at the Ghazipur border escalated Wednesday as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, faced police barricades while attempting to visit Sambhal. With his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior Congress members, Gandhi encountered a heavy police presence set to enforce a blockade.
Gandhi expressed his readiness to travel alone or with police to Sambhal, spotlighting his rights as a leader of the opposition. The refusal of police to allow his passage was dubbed a constitutional violation by Gandhi, who emphasized democracy's need for allowing such visits.
Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 after tensions rose over a mosque survey. The situation remains delicate, compounded by the extension of prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Emotions remain high, with police forces prepared for further enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wyoming Court Blocks Anti-Abortion Laws, Upholds Constitutional Rights
Wyoming Judge Halts Abortion Restrictions, Cites Constitutional Rights
Will make sure you feel this victory is your victory; look forward to being your voice in Parliament: Priyanka Gandhi to people of Wayanad.
Early Election Trends: Pradeep Leads in Chelakkara, Priyanka Gandhi Surges in Wayanad
High Stakes Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Debut in Wayanad