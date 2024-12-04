Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Entering Sambhal

The tension at the Ghazipur border escalated Wednesday as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, faced police barricades while attempting to visit Sambhal. With his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior Congress members, Gandhi encountered a heavy police presence set to enforce a blockade.

Gandhi expressed his readiness to travel alone or with police to Sambhal, spotlighting his rights as a leader of the opposition. The refusal of police to allow his passage was dubbed a constitutional violation by Gandhi, who emphasized democracy's need for allowing such visits.

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 after tensions rose over a mosque survey. The situation remains delicate, compounded by the extension of prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Emotions remain high, with police forces prepared for further enforcement.

