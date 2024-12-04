Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Entering Sambhal

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was stopped at the Ghazipur border while attempting to visit Sambhal. Prohibitory orders and extended curbs prevented his entry, provoking criticism on constitutional rights. The situation in Sambhal intensified after violence broke out over a mosque survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:58 IST
Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Entering Sambhal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tension at the Ghazipur border escalated Wednesday as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, faced police barricades while attempting to visit Sambhal. With his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior Congress members, Gandhi encountered a heavy police presence set to enforce a blockade.

Gandhi expressed his readiness to travel alone or with police to Sambhal, spotlighting his rights as a leader of the opposition. The refusal of police to allow his passage was dubbed a constitutional violation by Gandhi, who emphasized democracy's need for allowing such visits.

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 after tensions rose over a mosque survey. The situation remains delicate, compounded by the extension of prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Emotions remain high, with police forces prepared for further enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024