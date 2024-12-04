Left Menu

NATO's Unwavering Alliance with South Korea

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte affirmed the 'ironclad' relationship between NATO and South Korea amidst escalating tensions. During a NATO meeting in Brussels, Rutte emphasized the significance of monitoring developments in South Korea, reiterating the alliance’s commitment and strategic partnership with the Asian country.

Updated: 04-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:08 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

