NATO's Unwavering Alliance with South Korea

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reinforced the strong 'ironclad' ties between the alliance and South Korea amid rising situations in the region.

During a NATO meeting held in Brussels, Rutte highlighted the importance of closely observing South Korea's evolving scenario, reflecting its strategic importance to NATO.

Rutte underscored the alliance's unwavering support, reiterating the crucial nature of its committed partnership with South Korea.

