Sunni-Muslim Leader Calls for Protection of Minorities After Monk's Arrest in Bangladesh
A Sunni Muslim leader, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, condemned the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, urging immediate action to protect minority communities. Ahmad emphasized the need for peace and coexistence, calling on Bangladesh to refrain from actions that deepen communal divides and for India to support stability efforts.
- Country:
- India
A prominent Sunni Muslim leader has voiced his condemnation of the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi police, stressing the need for immediate measures to ensure the safety of minority communities in the nation.
Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, known widely as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, issued a statement urging the Bangladeshi government to take decisive steps towards maintaining peace and harmony following the detention, which has reignited violence and tensions.
He appealed for cooperation from the Indian government to support efforts aimed at fostering stability and protecting minority rights in Bangladesh. The arrest occurred amidst rising concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following political unrest in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Noted with deep concern arrest, denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das: MEA on Hindu leader's arrest in Bangladesh.
Protests Ignite Over Arrest of Bangladeshi Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das
Solidarity for Chinmoy Krishna Das: A Call for Diplomatic Intervention
As far as cases against individuals are concerned, we have noted that legal processes are underway: MEA on arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.
Supreme Court Halts Mosque Survey Amidst Communal Tensions