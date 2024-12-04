Sunni-Muslim Leader Calls for Protection of Minorities After Monk's Arrest in Bangladesh

A prominent Sunni Muslim leader has voiced his condemnation of the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi police, stressing the need for immediate measures to ensure the safety of minority communities in the nation.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, known widely as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, issued a statement urging the Bangladeshi government to take decisive steps towards maintaining peace and harmony following the detention, which has reignited violence and tensions.

He appealed for cooperation from the Indian government to support efforts aimed at fostering stability and protecting minority rights in Bangladesh. The arrest occurred amidst rising concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following political unrest in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)