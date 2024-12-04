Left Menu

Sunni-Muslim Leader Calls for Protection of Minorities After Monk's Arrest in Bangladesh

A Sunni Muslim leader, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, condemned the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, urging immediate action to protect minority communities. Ahmad emphasized the need for peace and coexistence, calling on Bangladesh to refrain from actions that deepen communal divides and for India to support stability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:53 IST
Sunni-Muslim Leader Calls for Protection of Minorities After Monk's Arrest in Bangladesh
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent Sunni Muslim leader has voiced his condemnation of the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi police, stressing the need for immediate measures to ensure the safety of minority communities in the nation.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, known widely as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, issued a statement urging the Bangladeshi government to take decisive steps towards maintaining peace and harmony following the detention, which has reignited violence and tensions.

He appealed for cooperation from the Indian government to support efforts aimed at fostering stability and protecting minority rights in Bangladesh. The arrest occurred amidst rising concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following political unrest in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024