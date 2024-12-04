Left Menu

UK Updates Bangladesh Travel Advisory Amid Terror Threats

The UK government has revised its travel advisory for Bangladesh, warning of potential terror attacks. The advisory highlights risks in crowded and religious places, as well as political rallies, citing past IED attacks. The political situation remains volatile, with potential for violence during demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Tuesday evening, the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advisory for Bangladesh, highlighting a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in the country.

The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to Bangladesh, citing the likelihood of attacks targeting crowded areas, religious sites, and political gatherings. Recent parliamentary discussions in the UK have raised concerns about attacks on minority religious communities in Bangladesh, and the potential for demonstrations to escalate into violence.

This advisory update, which serves as guidance rather than a mandatory restriction, may influence travel insurance policies. The FCDO continues to monitor the situation closely, particularly following recent incidents involving the minority Hindu community and arrests of religious leaders such as Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

