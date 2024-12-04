Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Scarborough Shoal Standoff

China and the Philippines are embroiled in a maritime dispute at the Scarborough Shoal, involving water cannon use and collisions. The Philippines accuses China of aggression, while China claims territorial rights. The U.S. has condemned China's actions, calling for open and free navigation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:03 IST
China and the Philippines are clashing over maritime rights in the South China Sea, as the latest incident at the contested Scarborough Shoal highlights. According to Philippine officials, Chinese coast guard vessels used water cannons and collided with a Manila fisheries bureau boat, drawing U.S. condemnation.

This confrontation follows China's submission of nautical charts to the United Nations, claiming the Scarborough Shoal within its territorial waters. The Philippines has rejected these claims, describing them as baseless and unlawful, urging China to practice self-restraint.

The U.S. has expressed its support for regional allies advocating for free maritime navigation. The ongoing dispute showcases the strategic tug-of-war over the South China Sea, with lingering tensions between China and other Southeast Asian nations over territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

