Major Shake-up in West Bengal CID: Key Officers Reassigned
The West Bengal government has reassigned key police roles, removing R Rajasekaran as CID chief. In a strategic reshuffle, he is now ADG Training. The move comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a CID overhaul. New roles include R Sivakumar as ADG of the Enforcement Branch.
The West Bengal government has made significant changes in its police leadership, reassigning R Rajasekaran from the position of CID chief to ADG Training, according to a senior official.
This reshuffle follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent announcement of a comprehensive restructuring of the state probe agency. The government has yet to appoint Rajasekaran's successor as the head of West Bengal CID.
During the same day, R Sivakumar was named the new ADG and IGP of the Enforcement Branch, replacing Rajeev Mishra. Mishra has been reassigned as ADG & IGP for modernisation and coordination. Additionally, Damayanti Sen, formerly ADG Training, has taken on a new role as ADG & IGP, Policy.
