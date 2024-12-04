Major Shake-up in West Bengal CID: Key Officers Reassigned

The West Bengal government has made significant changes in its police leadership, reassigning R Rajasekaran from the position of CID chief to ADG Training, according to a senior official.

This reshuffle follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent announcement of a comprehensive restructuring of the state probe agency. The government has yet to appoint Rajasekaran's successor as the head of West Bengal CID.

During the same day, R Sivakumar was named the new ADG and IGP of the Enforcement Branch, replacing Rajeev Mishra. Mishra has been reassigned as ADG & IGP for modernisation and coordination. Additionally, Damayanti Sen, formerly ADG Training, has taken on a new role as ADG & IGP, Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)