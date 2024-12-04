Harrowing Case in Bhiwandi: Stepfather Accused of Repeated Rape

In a shocking development, a man from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, has been detained by local police for allegedly raping his teenage stepdaughter on several occasions, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The distressing case against the 34-year-old accused emerged following a formal complaint lodged by his 15-year-old stepdaughter on Tuesday, stated an officer from the Shanti Nagar police station. The accused reportedly assaulted the victim multiple times since 2022 and again on November 25, while threatening her with severe consequences if she spoke out.

Authorities have taken legal measures against the accused, booking him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, signaling a zero-tolerance stance on such heinous acts.

