No Changes Planned for Central Government Retirement Age
The Indian government has no plans to alter the retirement age of central government employees, which currently stands at 60. The government is focusing on creating employment opportunities for youth through Rozgar Melas and filling vacant positions promptly across various sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government confirmed that there is no proposal to change the retirement age of central government employees.
Currently, employees retire at the age of 60, according to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.
The government aims to provide more job opportunities for youth through initiatives like Rozgar Melas and timely filling of vacancies in ministries and departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Strengthens CPSE Dividend Policy to Enhance Shareholder Returns
Meta Fined Rs. 213 Crore for WhatsApp Policy Violations by CCI
Meta Challenges CCI's Rs 213.14 Crore Penalty over WhatsApp Data Policy
Howard Lutnick's Strategic Role in U.S. Tech Policy
Trump's Bold Cabinet Picks and Policy Moves Stir Controversy