Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Governor’s Policy Address Edits
The Kerala government's policy address led to controversy after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of omitting critical parts of the speech. Meanwhile, the Lok Bhavan claims suggested amendments were ignored. The debate centers around fiscal policies and legislative bills pending approval.
The Kerala government's policy address sparked a significant controversy following accusations from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for omitting key portions of the speech in the State Assembly.
The Lok Bhavan defended the Governor, asserting that his suggestions to amend the original draft were disregarded. The omissions reportedly criticized the BJP-ruled Centre's fiscal policies and addressed pending legislative bills.
Vijayan called on the Speaker to recognize the state cabinet's approved address as official, excluding the Governor's insertions. The Speaker confirmed that any changes to the original document remain unrecognized as per House precedents.
