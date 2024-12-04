Left Menu

Muhammad Yunus: Rebuilding Bangladesh from the Ground Up

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, criticized the previous government led by Sheikh Hasina for damaging the country's governance. He emphasized the need for constitutional, judicial, and electoral reforms before holding elections. Yunus also called for regional cooperation and addressed concerns over minority safety, while excluding himself from political ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:23 IST
Muhammad Yunus
Muhammad Yunus, serving as the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, has sharply criticized the former administration under Sheikh Hasina, accusing it of damaging the nation's governance structures. He vowed to implement constitutional, judicial, and electoral reforms before conducting general elections.

Yunus highlighted the necessity for comprehensive reforms spanning the economy, judiciary, and bureaucracy to stabilize Bangladesh's democratic systems. He also mentioned the potential extradition of Hasina from India following her trial at the International Crimes Tribunal.

Despite strained ties between Bangladesh and India, Yunus suggested reviving the dormant South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. He confirmed his exclusion from electoral competition, citing his long-standing non-involvement in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

