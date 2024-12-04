Muhammad Yunus: Rebuilding Bangladesh from the Ground Up

Muhammad Yunus, serving as the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, has sharply criticized the former administration under Sheikh Hasina, accusing it of damaging the nation's governance structures. He vowed to implement constitutional, judicial, and electoral reforms before conducting general elections.

Yunus highlighted the necessity for comprehensive reforms spanning the economy, judiciary, and bureaucracy to stabilize Bangladesh's democratic systems. He also mentioned the potential extradition of Hasina from India following her trial at the International Crimes Tribunal.

Despite strained ties between Bangladesh and India, Yunus suggested reviving the dormant South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. He confirmed his exclusion from electoral competition, citing his long-standing non-involvement in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)