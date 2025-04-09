Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP's Governance Tactics at Key Convention

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's approach of using fear of Pakistan to influence the country. The Congress aims to focus on progress by competing with China's model. Party leaders discussed various national issues and criticized BJP for diverting attention from pressing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Jitu Patwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday morning, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Jitu Patwari launched a verbal assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of steering the nation through fear-mongering centered on Pakistan. Patwari asserted that Congress intends to propel the country forward by rivaling China's developmental model.

Highlighting the Congress party's commitment to democracy, Patwari emphasized that resolutions passed to uphold Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision are geared towards safeguarding democratic values and the constitution, rather than seeking power. He reiterated Congress's historical role in India's freedom and its responsibility to uphold citizens' rights.

Adding to the criticism, Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil derided the BJP for renaming the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, arguing that those who altered the stadium's name should refrain from invoking Patel's legacy. As the Congress convention progresses in Ahmedabad, leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi deliberate on nationwide issues like fuel price hikes, while Kharge accused the BJP of diverting focus from fundamental matters by fostering communal divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

