Hidden Struggles: Inside the Hardships of Central Armed Police Forces Personnel

In a troubling revelation, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday that over 700 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces, National Security Guards, and Assam Rifiles have taken their own lives over the last five years.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, disclosed that these suicides have occurred annually from 2020 to 2024 with numbers ranging between 134 to 157 each year, summing up to an alarming 730 cases.

Rai highlighted efforts to enhance the morale and welfare of CAPFs, NSG, and AR personnel through improved working conditions, rational leave policies, and regulated duty hours, aiming to stem the tide of voluntary retirements—totaling 47,891—and resignations—7,664—over the past years.

(With inputs from agencies.)