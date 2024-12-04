High-Stakes Scandal: Major Allegations Shake Aurobindo Realty

In a major development, Andhra Pradesh police have registered a case implicating prominent individuals, such as YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy and Y Vikranth Reddy. The allegations center on acquiring significant stakes in Kakinada Seaports Ltd and Kakinada SEZ Ltd.

The case, filed by KSPL's Chairman Karnati Venkateswara Rao, suggests substantial stakes in these firms were acquired at undervalued prices. Notably, the shares, worth over Rs 3600 crore, were reportedly acquired for just over Rs 500 crore, allegedly through intimidation and conspiracy.

In this unfolding drama, Rao has claimed coercive tactics linked to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, aiming to force the share transfer. Aurobindo Pharma has distanced itself from the dealings, emphasizing its lack of involvement in ownership or operations related to the controversy.

