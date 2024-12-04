Desperate Plea for Justice: The Zaid Junaid Story

A man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Zaid Junaid, has been sentenced to death by a Saudi Arabian court for drug trafficking, sending shockwaves through his family. They insist on his innocence and urge the Indian government to intervene and seek a mercy plea.

Zaid, who had relocated to Saudi Arabia in 2018 for a driver position, faced mounting troubles after his vehicle was first stolen and later implicated in a narcotics case. His family alleges he was wrongfully framed as narcotics were discovered in the vehicle he was using as a driver for a Saudi police officer.

With Zaid's arrest in January 2023 and ongoing imprisonment in Jeddah, his family remains hopeful that diplomatic efforts will lead to his release. His father, Zubair, along with his brother Suhail, appeals for urgent intervention from the Indian government to spare Zaid's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)