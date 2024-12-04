Left Menu

Desperate Plea for Justice: The Zaid Junaid Story

Zaid Junaid, from Meerut, has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking. His family, convinced he has been framed, has sought clemency through the Indian government. Zaid, who’d worked as a driver, was allegedly implicated in drug smuggling after police found narcotics in the car he drove.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:52 IST
Desperate Plea for Justice: The Zaid Junaid Story
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Zaid Junaid, has been sentenced to death by a Saudi Arabian court for drug trafficking, sending shockwaves through his family. They insist on his innocence and urge the Indian government to intervene and seek a mercy plea.

Zaid, who had relocated to Saudi Arabia in 2018 for a driver position, faced mounting troubles after his vehicle was first stolen and later implicated in a narcotics case. His family alleges he was wrongfully framed as narcotics were discovered in the vehicle he was using as a driver for a Saudi police officer.

With Zaid's arrest in January 2023 and ongoing imprisonment in Jeddah, his family remains hopeful that diplomatic efforts will lead to his release. His father, Zubair, along with his brother Suhail, appeals for urgent intervention from the Indian government to spare Zaid's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024