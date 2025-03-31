Himachal Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Under CM Sukhu's Directive

Under the firm directive of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Pradesh Police have escalated their campaign against drug trafficking, detaining eight individuals within a week under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, a police statement confirmed on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, those detained are from various districts including Nurpur, Sirmaur, Chamba, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (Solan district), and Kangra, with a history of repeated involvement in drug-related activities. The rigorous enforcement of the PIT NDPS Act is intended to target repeat offenders and dismantle the operational drug networks across the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu's resolute approach towards drug offenses includes instructing the Police Department to take firm measures regardless of the offenders' social standing. The state government underscores its commitment to making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free region, spotlighting continuing financial investigations and supporting the legal framework to support this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)