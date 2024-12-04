Delhi Court Grants Bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

In a significant development, a Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who is facing charges in an extortion case. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Paras Dalal, sanctioned the bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, accompanied by one surety of a like amount.

The magistrate's decision came as a setback for the police, who had sought a 14-day judicial custody for Balyan, along with his arrest under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The judge deemed the latter plea to be not maintainable.

This ruling emphasizes the court's stance on ensuring a fair legal process while balancing the enforcement of the law. It highlights a critical moment in AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's legal journey.

