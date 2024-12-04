Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

A Delhi court granted bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, with a similar surety amount. The court dismissed the police's request for 14-day custody and rejected the plea for arrest under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:10 IST
In a significant development, a Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who is facing charges in an extortion case. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Paras Dalal, sanctioned the bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, accompanied by one surety of a like amount.

The magistrate's decision came as a setback for the police, who had sought a 14-day judicial custody for Balyan, along with his arrest under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The judge deemed the latter plea to be not maintainable.

This ruling emphasizes the court's stance on ensuring a fair legal process while balancing the enforcement of the law. It highlights a critical moment in AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's legal journey.

