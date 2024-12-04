Tragic Shooting of UnitedHealth CEO in Midtown

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was tragically shot in the chest on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown, according to sources from the NY Post and Bloomberg.

The company was forced to close its investor day event, citing a "very serious medical situation" involving a team member, UnitedHealth's CEO Andrew Witty confirmed.

The NYPD has confirmed the incident took place in front of 13356 6th Avenue, with no arrests currently made and investigations ongoing. Proper family notification is pending for identification confirmation.

