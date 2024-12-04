Left Menu

Landmark Navy Equality Battle: Women Officers Seek Tribunal Relief

The Supreme Court has directed short service women officers in the Indian Navy to seek relief from the Armed Forces Tribunal regarding promotions to captain rank. The court emphasized the necessity of detailed evaluations for promotions following a pivotal 2020 decision granting women permanent commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court instructed women officers of the Indian Navy to approach the Armed Forces Tribunal for their pending promotions to the rank of captain. This follows the landmark March 17, 2020 decision that granted them permanent commissions.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, underlined the need for individual case evaluations to address promotion claims. The court aims to ensure a thorough examination of criteria and performance metrics by the tribunal.

Highlighting the prolonged delay, the court emphasized the pending status of these promotions, urging a resolution within four months. This directive marks another step in the ongoing battle for gender equality in the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

