Boosting Security: Delhi's Plan to Enroll 15,000 More Home Guards

The Delhi government has announced plans to bolster its workforce by adding 15,000 new home guards, aiming to raise the total count to 25,000. The initiative follows the distribution of enrolment letters to 1,669 home guards by LG VK Saxena.

The recruitment effort, initiated in January, has already seen the enrolment of 10,000 home guards. However, legal hurdles have put on hold the appointments for 7,939 positions as some candidates resorted to legal action, making the issue sub-judice.

Governor Saxena instructed that former civil defence volunteers be granted preference during the selection process. Of the 2,346 candidates who qualified, 1,669 passed the medical tests and received appointments. Moving forward, the director general of home guards has been empowered to fill remaining vacancies once legal issues are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)