CBI Advances Investigation with Fresh Voice Samples
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has acquired voice samples of two individuals related to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. These samples will be compared with earlier recorded voices to aid in their investigation into alleged recruitment irregularities in state-run primary schools.
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained fresh voice samples from two individuals linked to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. This move is a part of the ongoing investigation into suspected irregularities in the recruitment process within state-run primary schools.
These samples were collected at a city court under the supervision of a magistrate. The CBI had earlier acquired several voice recordings during their probe, and now the newly collected samples will be meticulously compared with the existing ones. An official noted that a match could substantially bolster the investigation's progress.
The two individuals were initially apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and were subsequently placed under CBI custody as the investigation deepens.
