₹3295.76 Crore Approved for Developing Lesser-Known Tourism Sites in 23 States

In a strategic move to promote sustainable tourism and enhance the country’s travel infrastructure, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has approved 40 new projects worth ₹3295.76 crore for the development of lesser-known tourism sites across 23 states. The initiative is part of a broader effort to alleviate the pressure on heavily trafficked destinations and distribute tourism benefits more evenly across the nation.

Promoting Lesser-Known Destinations

Ease overcrowding at high-traffic tourist sites.

Provide a diverse and enriched tourism experience.

Stimulate local economies through increased tourist footfall.

These projects are expected to highlight the unique cultural, historical, and natural wealth of lesser-known regions, fostering a deeper connection between tourists and local communities.

Economic Growth and Job Creation

The government’s investment is seen as a catalyst for economic development, expected to stimulate growth by:

Attracting Private Sector Participation: Encouraging private investments to develop world-class facilities.

Improving Infrastructure: Enhancing roads, transportation, and amenities at key destinations.

Job Creation: Generating employment opportunities in hospitality, transportation, and local enterprises.

By integrating public-private partnerships, the initiative aims to ensure efficient execution and long-term sustainability.

Focus on Community-Based Tourism

The Ministry is emphasizing community-based tourism models to:

Empower local populations through skill development and economic opportunities.

Preserve and promote cultural heritage, traditions, and local crafts.

Ensure that tourism benefits are distributed equitably among local stakeholders.

Sustainability and Technology in Tourism Development

The government is integrating sustainable practices into all projects to safeguard the country’s natural and cultural resources. Strategies include:

Adopting eco-friendly designs for infrastructure development.

Promoting renewable energy usage at tourist destinations.

Strengthening waste management systems.

The Ministry is also encouraging states to leverage advanced technologies for better management and visitor experiences:

Smart Tourist Platforms: Providing real-time updates, bookings, and navigation tools.

Visitor Flow Optimization: Reducing congestion through data-driven insights.

Virtual and Augmented Reality: Offering immersive experiences at historical and cultural sites.

Supporting State Governments

The Ministry of Tourism is working closely with state governments to ensure the success of these projects. States are being urged to adopt best practices in tourism planning, including:

Integrating sustainability goals with development projects.

Training local stakeholders for effective resource management.

Encouraging collaborations with tech innovators and sustainable tourism experts.

Driving Long-Term Tourism Growth

This ₹3295.76 crore initiative is a landmark effort toward diversifying India’s tourism offerings and ensuring that the benefits of this vital sector reach every corner of the nation. By focusing on sustainability, community participation, and technological integration, the government aims to establish India as a global leader in tourism innovation while preserving its rich heritage and natural beauty.

This transformative plan reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to achieving sustainable, inclusive, and balanced growth in the tourism sector, bringing long-term benefits to local economies and enhancing India’s global tourism appeal.