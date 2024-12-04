Fraudulent Foundations: The Tale of Vrindavan's Russian Building

A court in Vrindavan has confirmed an order to seize a seven-storey building, valued at over Rs 29 crore, constructed by a Russian couple, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The building, situated in the Ramanreti area, was built by Natalia Krivonosova and her husband Yaroslav Romanov, both Russian nationals. They arrived on tourist visas and soon were involved in local religious activities, forming a trust.

However, investigations revealed that they were fraudulently engaged in illegal real-estate dealings under the guise of their religious trust. On June 30, 2023, the property was ordered to be attached under the Gangsters Act by the district magistrate, a decision recently upheld by the Additional District and Sessions Judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)