Left Menu

Fraudulent Foundations: The Tale of Vrindavan's Russian Building

A court has upheld the attachment of a seven-storey building in Vrindavan, valued at over Rs 29 crore, built by a Russian couple. The couple, under a tourist visa, engaged in alleged illegal real-estate activities through a religious trust. The building was seized under the Gangsters Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:19 IST
Fraudulent Foundations: The Tale of Vrindavan's Russian Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Vrindavan has confirmed an order to seize a seven-storey building, valued at over Rs 29 crore, constructed by a Russian couple, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The building, situated in the Ramanreti area, was built by Natalia Krivonosova and her husband Yaroslav Romanov, both Russian nationals. They arrived on tourist visas and soon were involved in local religious activities, forming a trust.

However, investigations revealed that they were fraudulently engaged in illegal real-estate dealings under the guise of their religious trust. On June 30, 2023, the property was ordered to be attached under the Gangsters Act by the district magistrate, a decision recently upheld by the Additional District and Sessions Judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024