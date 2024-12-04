Left Menu

Ex-Deputy Sarpanch Nabbed for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A former deputy sarpanch from Thane faces charges for repeatedly raping his 15-year-old neighbour. The victim, a labourer’s daughter, attempted suicide due to the trauma. The suspect, Dayanand Bhoir, was arrested after the girl’s mother reported the crime, leading to his prosecution under POCSO and IPC laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:41 IST
Ex-Deputy Sarpanch Nabbed for Heinous Crime Against Minor
In Thane district, a former deputy sarpanch has been apprehended in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old neighbour over several months. The accused, Dayanand Bhoir, allegedly pretended to offer academic help to lure the victim into a vulnerable position before committing the crime.

The victim, deeply traumatized, attempted suicide by ingesting pesticide. Her mother, a labourer employed in Pune's Lonavala area, reported the distressing incident to authorities, prompting an investigation.

Dayanand Bhoir was arrested on Tuesday, facing charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The case underscores the urgent need for stronger protective measures for minors in vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

