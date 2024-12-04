Ex-Deputy Sarpanch Nabbed for Heinous Crime Against Minor

In Thane district, a former deputy sarpanch has been apprehended in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old neighbour over several months. The accused, Dayanand Bhoir, allegedly pretended to offer academic help to lure the victim into a vulnerable position before committing the crime.

The victim, deeply traumatized, attempted suicide by ingesting pesticide. Her mother, a labourer employed in Pune's Lonavala area, reported the distressing incident to authorities, prompting an investigation.

Dayanand Bhoir was arrested on Tuesday, facing charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The case underscores the urgent need for stronger protective measures for minors in vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)