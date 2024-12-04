Ex-Deputy Sarpanch Nabbed for Heinous Crime Against Minor
A former deputy sarpanch from Thane faces charges for repeatedly raping his 15-year-old neighbour. The victim, a labourer’s daughter, attempted suicide due to the trauma. The suspect, Dayanand Bhoir, was arrested after the girl’s mother reported the crime, leading to his prosecution under POCSO and IPC laws.
- Country:
- India
In Thane district, a former deputy sarpanch has been apprehended in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old neighbour over several months. The accused, Dayanand Bhoir, allegedly pretended to offer academic help to lure the victim into a vulnerable position before committing the crime.
The victim, deeply traumatized, attempted suicide by ingesting pesticide. Her mother, a labourer employed in Pune's Lonavala area, reported the distressing incident to authorities, prompting an investigation.
Dayanand Bhoir was arrested on Tuesday, facing charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The case underscores the urgent need for stronger protective measures for minors in vulnerable communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- arrest
- sarpanch
- rape
- minor
- victim
- POCSO
- Indian Penal Code
- suicide
- child protection
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: BJP Slams Congress on Minority Reservations
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Under POCSO Act
Delhi Court Orders Bank to Refund Cyber Fraud Victim
Families Demand Justice and Compensation for Covid Vaccine Victims
Karnataka High Court Boosts Compensation for Accident Victim’s Family