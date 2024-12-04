Rajasthan's Commitment to Progress: Celebrating a Year of Welfare Initiatives

On Wednesday, Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, reaffirmed his government's dedication to the empowerment of farmers, women, laborers, and youth across the state.

As his BJP government marks its one-year anniversary on December 15, Sharma announced that the welfare schemes and innovations introduced over the past year will primarily benefit these groups. Celebratory events are scheduled statewide from December 12 to 17, showcasing the state's achievements and future plans.

Sharma highlighted the upcoming 'Rozgar Utsav' aimed at creating employment opportunities for young people and discussed economic advancement strategies for women and workers. The event will also honor one lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' in recognition of their contributions to their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)