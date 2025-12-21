Modi Criticizes Congress Over Assam Issues: Calls for Farmer Empowerment

In a fiery speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on Congress, accusing the party of aiding illegal Bangladeshi immigration and indulging in anti-national activities in Assam.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a massive Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant in Namrup, Dibrugarh district, Modi alleged the Congress ignored farmers' issues and failed to modernize old infrastructure in the region.

He emphasized the BJP's commitment to safeguarding Assamese identity and detailed initiatives like the Namrup plant and palm oil mission, aimed at boosting local economies and empowering farmers across Assam.