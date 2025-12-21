Modi Criticizes Congress Over Assam Issues: Calls for Farmer Empowerment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress for allegedly supporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and neglecting Assam's development. At a rally in Dibrugarh, he stressed BJP's efforts to modernize Assam, benefit farmers, and secure Assamese identity. Modi highlighted the government's regional initiatives, including a new urea plant and palm oil mission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Namrup | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fiery speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on Congress, accusing the party of aiding illegal Bangladeshi immigration and indulging in anti-national activities in Assam.
Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a massive Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant in Namrup, Dibrugarh district, Modi alleged the Congress ignored farmers' issues and failed to modernize old infrastructure in the region.
He emphasized the BJP's commitment to safeguarding Assamese identity and detailed initiatives like the Namrup plant and palm oil mission, aimed at boosting local economies and empowering farmers across Assam.
