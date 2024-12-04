Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Cyclone Preparedness Draws Praise, But Sparks Political Rifts

Chief Minister M K Stalin praised Tamil Nadu's effective precautionary measures for averting mass casualties during Cyclone Fengal. He criticized opposition AIADMK for politicizing the issue, referencing past disasters and the government's proactive relief efforts. Stalin launched new development projects as AIADMK faced backlash for defamation tactics.

Tamil Nadu government's swift precautionary measures before Cyclone Fengal prevented large-scale deaths, asserted Chief Minister M K Stalin. Speaking at a state event, he accused the opposition AIADMK of indulging in 'cheap politics' during such crises.

Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's readiness, citing previous climate change-related events globally, which have not been met with equal preparedness. Districts like Cuddalore and Villupuram were heavily affected, yet government action helped avert disaster, sparking praise for their efforts.

The Chief Minister also criticized the AIADMK for attempting to gain political mileage through defamation. Amidst these tensions, Stalin inaugurated new schemes as part of the North Chennai Development Plan, underlining the government's commitment to progress.

