Diplomatic Assurance Amidst Protests: Pakistan Commits to Security

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar assured foreign diplomats of their security amidst protests by former PM Imran Khan's party near Islamabad's Red Zone. The government has enacted laws to prevent protests in key areas and insists any protests follow legal procedures to avoid violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:50 IST
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, addressed foreign diplomats on Wednesday amid recent protests by Imran Khan's party close to Islamabad's Red Zone, affirming the government's commitment to their security.

Dar emphasized that securing the Red Zone, which hosts vital state buildings and foreign missions, is a government priority. He noted that the enactment of the 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024' limits protests in the Red Zone unless approved by a magistrate.

Despite the PTI's claims of excessive force by authorities, the government maintains no fatalities resulted from bullet wounds, as Dar's briefing sought to counter narratives of civilian deaths presented by the PTI internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

