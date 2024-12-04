Diplomatic Assurance Amidst Protests: Pakistan Commits to Security

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, addressed foreign diplomats on Wednesday amid recent protests by Imran Khan's party close to Islamabad's Red Zone, affirming the government's commitment to their security.

Dar emphasized that securing the Red Zone, which hosts vital state buildings and foreign missions, is a government priority. He noted that the enactment of the 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024' limits protests in the Red Zone unless approved by a magistrate.

Despite the PTI's claims of excessive force by authorities, the government maintains no fatalities resulted from bullet wounds, as Dar's briefing sought to counter narratives of civilian deaths presented by the PTI internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)